Storm debris update, back to residential cleanup

November 14, 2024

By Staff Report

Crews hired by Lee County cleaned up downtown Boca Grande last weekend. But in the wake of the improvement downtown, residential trash on the island appears to have exploded all along Gasparilla Road and Gulf Boulevard.

“Lee County Solid Waste is aware of the ‘second wave’ of debris set out, as residents return and hire contractors,” said Betsy Clayton, Lee County’s Communications Director.

While the initial collection of commercial and condominium trash has ended, the county continues to collect homeowners’ debris. The county is also cleaning paths and crosswalks. Regular green trashcan pickups are also back to normal.

Storm debris should be sorted and left by each house, and not on distant curbs or across the island. One issue has been debris being dumped on the GICIA path, up and down the island.The county reminds that paid contractors should be hauling materials away, not placing them at the curb. Homeowners should also ask their contractors where the debris is being hauled, to insure that is not being illegally dumped. Across the island, many have asked for additional pickups, and whether old trash can be removed before another hurricane threatens.

“The county is monitoring the tropics, and all debris-collection efforts in Boca Grande and throughout Lee County are continuing,” Clayton said.

See leegov.com/solidwaste/hurricane.