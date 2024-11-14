Educate Boca Golf Scramble moved to Dec. 14

November 14, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

So far, there are 20 teams signed up for the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce’s Educate Boca Golf Scramble, which was moved to Dec. 14 after Hurricane Helene.

The fundraiser was originally set for Oct. 7 at the Gasparilla Inn & Club golf course, but will now be at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club’s Long Marsh Course, said Chamber Executive Director Gary Cross.

“It is going to be basically the same format as we would do at the Inn,” Cross said. “We can do up to 30 teams, so there are still some spots available.”

Registration is at 7 a.m., and the entry fee includes green fees, a sleeve of Titleist balls, box lunch, beverages, hats and carts. It will be an 18-hole four-player scramble, three flights, no handicaps. Teams will be flighted by a club pro based upon front or back scores. There will be drinks and lunch after the tournament at the clubhouse.

The Chamber’s Educate Boca Scholarship Fund is a non-profit corporation established by the Chamber to administer its scholarship fundraising and awards. Recipients receive monetary assistance for college tuition, vocational training and special education.

More information and entry forms at bocagrandechamber.com/scholarship-golf-scramble/.