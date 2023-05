BSYC season winds down with Foster in first place, winning ‘Coconut Award’

May 4, 2023

By Staff Report

The Basin Sailing Yacht Club (BSYC) held its annual “Island Championships” on Sunday, April 23 at the Boca Bay Powerhouse lagoon. Racing conditions were great, with southwest breezes, and the races were close. The final outcome after seven races was John Foster (1st), Sam Howe (2nd) and Commodore Eric Holch (3rd). John Foster as MVP […]