May 4, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

Last Saturday, April 29, Boca Grande participated in the National PanCan Purple Stride event with our own 1.5 mile walk. All funds raised will be used to increase research and support for those people affected by pancreatic cancer. What started as a small grassroots effort to honor Mary Tucker and support Priscilla Masselink blossomed into 220 people gathering under the Sunshade in the Community Center, raising over $65,000 and placing our little team in 12th place in the nation.