Briefly: Captiva eyes Gasparilla Island-type height protection

November 22, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Rep. Adam Botana, a Republican from Bonita Springs who represents Boca Grande, is sponsoring a draft bill to create what would be the Captiva Island Conservation Area Act. The act would be modeled after the Gasparilla Island Conservation District Act, which has protected building heights and density on Boca Grande since the 1980s. The bill […]