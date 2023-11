‘The Eagle Lady,’ Doris Mager, passes away at age 98

November 22, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Doris Mager, the woman who thrilled Boca Grande audiences for more than 35 years with her rescue birds, has passed away. She was 98 and left us on November 16, 2023, after suffering a heart attack. She was living in Washington state, where her son and daughter-in-law reside. Doris was known worldwide as “The Eagle […]