Bridge Authority sets 1Q meetup April 30

April 25, 2024

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority Board of Supervisors is holding its Quarterly Board Meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 in the GIBA administration building. Topics discussed will include the quarterly financial report and investment portfolio performance review, as well as an operations update. A verbatim record of proceedings is required to appeal any […]