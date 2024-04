Charlotte County posts new seabird nesting colony at SeaWatch

April 25, 2024

By Staff Report

Charlotte County staff has just posted a seabird nesting colony in front of SeaWatch, off of Gulf Shores Drive. The full season runs from Feb. 15 to Aug. 31; the county marks nesting sites when found. Four least terns were observed nesting with eggs and many more were there courting and mating. Black skimmers were […]