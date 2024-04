Bokeelia ramp expands at Lavender’s Landing

April 4, 2024

By Staff Report

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday, April 2 to authorize a firm to provide design services to increase the capacity of the parking lot and renovate the interior of a building at the Lavender’s Landing boat ramp, 7290 Barrancas Ave. N.W., Bokeelia. The parking lot redesign will increase the number of available parking […]