Tracking the fish we eat with author Paul Greenberg

April 4, 2024

By Staff Report

On Wednesday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m., Paul Greenberg will speak on his book “Four Fish: The Future of the Last Wild Food.” Investigating the forces that get fish to our dinner tables, Paul reveals our damaged relationship with the ocean and its inhabitants. Just three decades ago, nearly everything we ate from the sea […]