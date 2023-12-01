Boca Grande Health Clinic renews AAAHC accreditation

December 1, 2023

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Health Clinic earned another three-year accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The Clinic underwent and passed AAAHC’s rigorous two-day inspection in late October, meeting nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality healthcare as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

“I am pleased that our quality has been affirmed once again, giving us another three-year golden seal of approval,” said Mark Driscoll, CEO of Boca Grande Health Clinic. Driscoll credits the accreditation achievement to the Clinic team’s commitment to quality and safety. “Every member of the Clinic team is responsible for quality every single day and for every patient.

AAAHC accreditation and certification means Clinic patients can have confidence in the credibility, integrity and reliability of the Clinic, knowing that the Clinic complies with the highest national standards for safety and quality of care and is committed to continually improving patient care. AAAHC accreditation is entirely voluntary, and not every organization undergoing the rigorous evaluation is granted accreditation. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

AAAHC surveyors are specially trained healthcare professionals who are experts in their fields. The AAAHC surveyor who completed the Clinic’s audit is a practicing physician who has done reviews for more than 15 years. “Accreditation provides a framework to manage resources, offer best practices and strive for continuous improvement,” said the AAAHC surveyor. “This was the best clinic that I have ever reviewed. If there was a rating better than gold, this clinic would get it.

The surveyor noted the Clinic’s strong culture. “You can feel it as soon as you walk in the door, that everyone is on the same team, doing their best for their patients. And that truly makes a positive difference in healthcare,” she said.

“I am very proud of the Clinic staff and physicians, who continue to perform above national benchmarks for quality of care and patient satisfaction,” said Driscoll. “I believe we have the best care and support team in the Clinic’s 76-history. The AAAHC accreditation is proof positive of an unwavering commitment to our mission.”

Accreditation supports sustainability, encourages growth, and helps an organization achieve measurable results. Renewed accreditation provides a strong foundation as the Clinic advances its vision to build the Clinic of the Future.

About the AAAHC

Founded in 1979, AAAHC is the leader in ambulatory healthcare accreditation. With more than 6,600 organizations accredited, it advocates for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards. The AAAHC’s survey experience is founded on a peer-based, educational approach to onsite review. The AAAHC Certificate of Accreditation demonstrates an organization’s commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients—every day of the 1,095-day accreditation cycle. For more information on AAAHC, visit www.aaahc.org.