Gasparilla Island State Park targets invasive plants

December 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Gasparilla Island State Park is finishing a restoration project to remove invasive plants from the southern half of the island, north of Boca Grande Pass.

Restoration projects are frequently undertaken at Florida’s state parks to ensure that native habitats thrive. Invasive plants alter native plant communities by out competing and displacing them but provide little shelter or food for native wildlife.

Among the invasive plants targeted were carrotwood, laurel fig, cogon grass, schefflera umbrella, lead tree and Brazilian pepper.

This work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.