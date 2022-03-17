Island School Dribblers to perform at PTO lemonade stand on March 30

March 17, 2022

By Staff Report

The smooth moves of The Island School Dribblers will be featured at on Wednesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m., while The Island School’s PTO runs a lemonade stand to raise money for the school.

Dribbler’s coordinator Anna Boney put the group together within the last two years, and they have performed at the Strawberry Festival and other venues. Some of the athletes are also involved in the YMCA basketball program as well.

All money raised by The Island School PTO goes to school activities and projects. Boney is also the president of the PTO.