Boca Grande Art Center Margaritaville is Saturday, Feb. 3

January 26, 2024

By Staff Report

The biennial Boca Grande Art Center fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Crowninshield House at 240 Banyan Street. This event will feature exhibited artwork for sale and a silent auction of about 15 artist-designed 3D fish. Each artist used their preferred medium, whether it be mosaic, […]