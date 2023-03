BIKE PARADE, SPRING FAIR ARE UPON US!

March 23, 2023

By Staff Report

It all starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. with the Bike Path Parade – assemble on 7th Street near the traffic cones on the Bike Path. You can find a registration form online (bgwc.org/parade). The deadline for the online registrations has been extended to March 24, so register NOW! Decorate your bike, scooter or golf cart with your vision of your favorite Superhero; there will be special prizes in multiple categories!