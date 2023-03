Local banks remain strong during uncertain times

March 23, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

We sat down with Bradley Ruhmann, marketing director for Crews Holding Company and the banks attached to it. He said he understood that the comfort level of many who have a vested interest in the health of our financial institutions has been rocked but comparing local banks to banks like SVC or Signature isn’t just like comparing apples to oranges … he said they’re in entirely different universes.