ASK-A-DOC: Beat the heat – with summer in full swing, here are some ways to keep your cool

July 15, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

Make sure you’re getting in the water your body needs, which is likely to be more than what you need in other seasons. Our bodies try to cool down through the natural process of sweating, which can cause dehydration. This makes it essential to drink more water, especially if you’re working or exercising outdoors. Interestingly, CDC studies show that among U.S. adults, plain water intake is significantly lower in older adults.