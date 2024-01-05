Art on Park set for Feb. 24-25 weekend

January 5, 2024

The Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce will present the inaugural Art on Park street festival on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25. The Chamber event will be held this year in collaboration with local arts organizer Carroll Swayze, as well as the Boca Grande Art Center.

At the festival, artists from all across the country will display artwork including oil painting, metal sculpture, watercolor, wood sculpture, photography, clay, silk painting and printmaking. The event takes place on the same weekend as the Art on Banyan event, held by the Boca Grande Arts Center.

For more information on how to participate and display in the show, contact Carroll Swayze at (941) 266-6434.

The mission of the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce is to foster the development and prosperity of its members’ businesses and the economic growth of the Boca Grande area, positively affecting the quality of life for all area residents. Contact the Boca Grande Chamber at (941) 964-0568.