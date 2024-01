Ann Dohan Reynolds, 1930-2023

January 9, 2024

By Staff Report

Ann left us on November 28 at Saint-Mary’s Hospital, Montreal following a short illness. One of the pioneering women of her generation, Ann graduated from McGill University with a B.A. and a Bachelors in Library Science. Her popularity was highlighted when she was voted Queen of the Winter Carnival. She went on to work at […]