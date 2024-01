Pompano is the hit this past week in Boca Grande

January 5, 2024

By Staff Report

BY CAPT. SANDY MELVIN With the cool weather we had over the holiday’s, targeting snook had to take a back seat to some great pompano, speckled trout and ladyfish fishing in our area. Cloudy, cool days with relatively light winds had the pompano especially aggressive all week. With lots of families fishing with kids of […]