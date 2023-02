‘Art on Banyan, Five Women’ exhibit coming soon

February 16, 2023

By Staff Report

It’s the sixteenth year of celebrating creative innovation for the “Art on Banyan: Five Women” Exhibit, presented at the Boca Grande Art Center. This year the group welcomes a new addition, ceramic artist Carol Mack. Her passion for both clay and printmaking is revealed in her delicate vessels, which employ multiple applications of incising, underglazes, […]