Art in Bloom returns for 2022 at Art Center

March 11, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Always a highpoint of the Boca arts calendar, “Art in Bloom” is back after a two year hiatus. Introduced in 2013, this is the seventh edition of the always popular event. The dates are Thursday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19. All events, including the Opening Night Reception, will be at the Boca Grande Art Center and Crowninshield House. Thursday, the exhibit opens from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.