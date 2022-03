Festival furniture event on Gulf Boulevard March 19

March 11, 2022

By Staff Report

The 2022 United Methodist Women’s Strawberry Festival may be over, but the goal of raising money for charity continues with a furniture sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at the home of Jan Myers, 421 Gulf Blvd. Jan’s garage, which serves as a storage area for Strawberry Festival bargain and boutique […]