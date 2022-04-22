An Earth Day discussion of sustainability:

April 22, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

When we consider alternative perspectives and adopt new approaches toward the environment and how we as humans impact it, the more likely we are to preserve our planet for future generations. The first Earth Day occurred on April 22,1970. It marked a growing consciousness of man-made, human-related environmental damage in the U.S. and around the globe. Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson is credited with developing the concept. His primary goal was to organize teach-ins across university campuses in an attempt to bring greater awareness to air and water pollution issues. As a direct result of his efforts, the three “R’s” of sustainability were established. Notably, the most widely recognized among them are, “reduce, reuse, and recycle.”