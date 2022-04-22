The secrets to longevity continue

April 22, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

As part of our year-long celebration of the Boca Grande Health Clinic’s 75th anniversary, the Clinic is pleased to present a short series of web videos that capture some of the “secrets” to having a long, productive life – told by some of the Island’s elders.

The third episode of the series features Robert (Bob) McKinney, WWII veteran, engineer, attorney, banker, political operative, husband and father.

Bob never met a challenge he couldn’t conquer, as proven by a lifetime of business success as chairman and CEO of two public companies and founder of a prestigious law practice. At 96, he continues to serve on boards, including at Indiana University (where the law school carries his name) and the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation.

To keep up with Bob, you’ll need to wake at dawn and maintain a steady pace. Watch Bob’s secrets to longevity at bghc.org/resources/secrets-to-longevity/, Episode 3.

To learn more about the history of the Boca Grande Health Clinic, visit bghc.org/about/75-years-and-counting.