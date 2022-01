A year of acknowledgment and celebration planned for Boca Grande Health Clinic

January 6, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

From our earliest days working out of a small room above the Railroad Depot, the Boca Grande Health Clinic set out to provide personal, compassionate care. 2022 marks an important milestone as we celebrate 75 years providing medical care to year-round and seasonal residents, vacation homeowners and employees, in our beautiful island paradise. In tribute […]