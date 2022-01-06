GICIA promotes new ‘Share the path’ campaign in 2022

January 6, 2022

By Guest Columnist

It is a new year, the weather is cooler, island activities are picking up and there is a steady stream of users on the GICIA Bike Path. The GICIA’s Bike Path property includes approximately three miles of a pedestrian-friendly walking path and five miles of a 10-foot-wide paved path. This linear park is shared by many different users including walkers, runners, skaters, as well as people on golf carts, bikes, and wheelchairs. With activity on the Bike Path increasing, the GICIA encourages all users to adopt a “Share the Path” mindset.