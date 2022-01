A message from the Clinic: The Omicron surge

January 6, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron – the most contagious variant yet – has sent cases soaring to their highest level yet. Florida is shattering single-day records. The steady rise of the Omicron variant and COVID-19 transmission from holiday gatherings, along with a spike in the flu, are expected to put additional pressure on healthcare systems. […]