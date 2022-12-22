A visual aid for what ails you, courtesy of the BGHC

December 22, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

It used to be that we wondered if we caught a flu bug or just had a case of the common cold. Then we weren’t sure if our allergies were giving us a hard time or if red tide was to blame. And of course, we can’t forget COVID-19, which marches on.

Right now, COVID-19, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) are driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. These “triplets” plus the cold can be hard to distinguish since they share many common symptoms. Here’s a guide to help you identify your symptoms. Be sure to check in with your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms and the treatments available.

The Clinic perform can perform a four-in-one rapid test to detect SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B and RSV. It’s a simple nasal swab done at the Clinic and test results are available in under 40 minutes.