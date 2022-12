December 22, 2022

By Guest Columnist

BY ROGER LEWIS Two favorite speakers from past years, Candice Millard and Akhil Reed Amar, will lead the 2023 programming for Friends of Boca Grande at the Community Center. Candice Millard will talk about her new book, “River of the Gods: Genius Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile,” on […]