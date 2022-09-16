A loss felt around the world:

September 16, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

In May of 1991, a week after The Queen had flown home, her ship, Brittania, docked just off the Boca Grande coast and its officers spent a few hours on Useppa Island, mingling with residents and Useppa owner Garfield Beckstead (they came at the invitation of an island resident who had ties with the Royal Navy). Beckstead even made Admiral Robert Woodard of the Royal Navy an honorary member of Useppa Island, with a permanent invitation to return whenever he liked.