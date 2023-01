Tennis Classic begins January 21:

January 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Sign up now! The Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic is about to begin on a court near you … are you signed up yet? The tournament, sponsored by the Boca Beacon’s publisher, Dusty Hopkins (who plays a mean game himself), and hosted by Boca Bay Pass Club, The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club and the Boca Grande […]