Good vibes coming to Boca Grande with the Six One Five Collective

November 9, 2023

By Staff Report

With three Grammy nominations, over 20 million streams and an IBMA Award (International Bluegrass Music Award), The Six One Five Collective is steeped in the musical mix of country, Americana, folk and pop. Named after the Nashville area code (615), the group is the collaborative effort and creative brainstorm of solo artists Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt. The band has toured the world, opening for artists including John Legend, India Arie, John Hiatt, Kenny Chesney and others. They’ve played the Grand Ole Opry stage and the Country to Country (C2C) festival. Now making a stop in Boca Grande as part of their “Good Vibes” tour and Friends of Boca Grande’s Rhythm and Boots concert series, the group hits the stage on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.