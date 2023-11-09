‘The Dining Room on Boca Grande’ is a theatrical feast

November 9, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Imagine a dramedy of manners in a dining room on Gilchrist Avenue. Add 16 scenes time-traveling between 1917 and today. Throw 17 actors into the mix – half well-known RPP stars, the other half, brand new to our audience. Then assign each actor at least two different roles playing characters of different ages. A dash of music from each time period, plus a narrator to set the scenes, and you’ve got the recipe for a fun evening with the title, “The Dining Room on Boca Grande.” Roger Lewis, the narrator, had a brilliant idea. What if he is a friendly ghost inhabiting this mansion who shows the audience some of the behaviors he observed over the years. His idea was the last ingredient to pull the show together. The newcomers added just the right amount of zest.