News flash! A ‘star’ is born … Boca Grande’s Dog Show has a bright new future contestant

■ STAFF REPORT

This puppy, “Black Jack,” was born February 10 to the Hoeft family on their grandson Alexander’s 10th birthday, a doubly special day. Black Jack’s parents are veteran Dog Show celebrities “Lizzie,” a purebred ruby-colored Cavalier King Charles spaniel, and “Louie,” a chocolate French poodle from Montreal.

This makes Black Jack a Cavapoo! The dog world is going “poo-doodle crazy” – we have golden doodles, Shih-poos, Maltipoo and Cockapoo, to name a few. That is why there is a new “Poo-doodle” breed class for this year’s Boca Grande Dog Show.

Toodle over to the Dog Show, where Black Jack’s mom Lizzie will be taking to the runway with dashing papa Louie at her side at 10 a.m. on March 16 at the famous Boca Grande Women’s Club Dog Show at the Boca Grande Community Center. The only place to see and be seen. We’ll have oodles of fun!