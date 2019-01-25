Feeling lucky? Seats still available for the Hank Wright Bridge Tourney

■ STAFF REPORT

The Hank Wright Bridge Tournament to benefit The Boca Grande Health Clinic will not be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5 and there are still seats available. The date was changed to avoid a scheduling conflict. All levels of playing ability are welcome. Play will begin at 1 p.m. in The Gasparilla Inn Banyan Room. Beverages and tea Sandwiches will be served during play. The cost is $150 per player, and master points are available. A reception and prizes will follow play.

A perpetual trophy for the tournament has been donated in memory of the late Anne Birgbauer by her husband Bruce. Anne was an avid bridge player who not only supported this tournament but also made her wonderful bridge table covers to auction off at the Hank Wright Auction.

For information on how to register or if you have questions, contact the Foundation office at 964-0099. You can also register by going to http://bghcfoundation.com/bridge-entry-form.html.