Skip to main content

Youth dive into water quality survey around Cape Haze & Coral Creek

, , ,
December 2, 2023
By Garland Pollard
When a group of Cape Haze residents met last month with Charlotte County officials about a proposed sewer project in their neighborhood, they had a new set of data: water quality tests taken by a group of high school volunteers. The group, led by biologist and resident Robert J. Robbins, took the surveys by boat […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition