Youth dive into water quality survey around Cape Haze & Coral Creek

December 2, 2023

By Garland Pollard

When a group of Cape Haze residents met last month with Charlotte County officials about a proposed sewer project in their neighborhood, they had a new set of data: water quality tests taken by a group of high school volunteers. The group, led by biologist and resident Robert J. Robbins, took the surveys by boat […]