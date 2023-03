You might think it’s just burrow, eat, mate, repeat, but the life of one of our oldest species on earth is being threatened every day

February 23, 2023

By Staff Report

So how do contractors or lot owners find a way to still sell or develop a lot and still manage to be a responsible human? The answer lies in several different directions, including on-site relocation, offsite relocation, a “10 or fewer burrow” permit or hiring an authorized permit holder to come help with relocation.