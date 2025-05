Hey, Moma! wins ‘World’s Richest’ second year in a row

May 16, 2025

By Staff Report

The World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament kicked off on Wednesday afternoon, May 14. There were 28 releases on the first day of fishing and 60 fish caught in total. Day one, the first fish went to Big Mouth and day one last fish went to Blaze. Day two first fish was Pescado Grande and last fish […]