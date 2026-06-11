Placida Coast Guard Auxiliary #99 offers campaign on sober boating
June 11, 2026
By Staff Report
As boating activity increases nationwide over the Fourth of July holiday, USCG Auxiliary, Southeast District, Flotilla 99 is participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness campaign focused on educating boaters about the dangers of alcohol- and drug-impaired boating and promoting sober behavior for everyone on board. The campaign will take place July 3 to […]
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