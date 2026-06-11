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Placida Coast Guard Auxiliary #99 offers campaign on sober boating 

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June 11, 2026
By Staff Report

As boating activity increases nationwide over the Fourth of July holiday, USCG Auxiliary, Southeast District, Flotilla 99 is participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness campaign focused on educating boaters about the dangers of alcohol- and drug-impaired boating and promoting sober behavior for everyone on board. The campaign will take place July 3 to […]

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