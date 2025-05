Nesting season began in May; zones modified with Florida state approval

May 15, 2025

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALL,BGSTA SECRETARY The Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association (BGSTA) is back out patrolling the beaches of Gasparilla Island for sea turtle nesting activity, and we didn’t have long to wait for some action. The nesting season began on Thursday, May 1st and not only were the volunteers eager to get the season going, […]