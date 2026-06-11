Florida Magazine Association awards
June 11, 2026
By Staff Report
Gasparilla Island Magazine, Tarpon Times & More and the Visitor’s Guide earned 16 awards, including four first-place Charlie Awards, at the 2026 Florida Magazine Association Charlie Awards competition. The magazine received recognition in writing, photography, illustration, design and advertising categories, competing against publications from across Florida. The publication’s top honors included a Charlie Award for […]
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