This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

Family Tradition takes first place in the Quarantine Queens Classic, the island’s answer to the Ladies’ Day Tarpon Tournament when Covid gets in the way.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Island School was busy wrapping up their school year with several activities, including the talent show and the Mother’s Day Tea which was held at the Crowninshield Community House.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Causeway was the subject of conversation when the posted speed limits were reduced to 20 m.p.h. and speed bumps were installed on the two-mile long causeway.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The fate of the nine-acre FPL site at the south end of the Island was unclear as specific wording was taken out of the staff planning report.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Detours began at the toll plaza as GIBA moved the roadway to make room for the construction of the new plaza.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Historical Society was formed.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

West Railroad Avenue next to the Boca Grande Post Office was changed to one-way southbound, between Fourth and Third Streets.

FORTY YEARS AGO

About 200 people gathered for the Annual Palm Island Fire Brigade fund raiser. The event raised approximately $1,000.