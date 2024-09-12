What’s open food-wise, on Gasparilla Island, this week

Each week, our Ballyhoo section tells of restaurant on the island, as well as shopping and events. During the quiet season, there are still a great options, including the newly reopened South Beach Bar & Grille. For the week of Sept. 13, 2024, here are some options.

Hudson’s is closed on Saturdays until Oct. They will be closed for annual maintenance Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. and re-open Tuesday, Oct 1. 441 Park Ave. (941) 964-2621.

is closed on Saturdays until Oct. They will be closed for annual maintenance Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. and re-open Tuesday, Oct 1. 441 Park Ave. (941) 964-2621. Kappy’s Island Shoppe is open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5800 Gasparilla Road, (941) 964-2506.

is open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5800 Gasparilla Road, (941) 964-2506. Keylime Bistro and Loose Caboose Ice Cream is open daily, at 433 4th St. W, (941) 964-0440

Pink Pony is closed weekdays, but open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 7 p.m. through Oct. 12. 471 Park Ave., (941) 964-0109.

is closed weekdays, but open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 7 p.m. through Oct. 12. 471 Park Ave., (941) 964-0109. Scarpa’s Coastal is open Tuesday through Sunday 5 to 9 p.m. 321 Park Ave., (941) 964-0806.

is open Tuesday through Sunday 5 to 9 p.m. 321 Park Ave., (941) 964-0806. Sinclair’s Food Truck is open every Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to finish.

is open every Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to finish. South Beach Bar & Grille is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 760 Gulf Blvd., (941) 964-0765.

is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 760 Gulf Blvd., (941) 964-0765. The Outlet at the Innlet is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (941) 964-4610.

is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (941) 964-4610. Tortuga is open only for Taco Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct. 471 Park Ave.

is open only for Taco Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct. 471 Park Ave. Park Ave. Wine & Spirits/The Temptation Liquor Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 350 Park Ave., (941) 964-2327.