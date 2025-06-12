Tuesday set for Lee Commission meeting
June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners will meet June 17 at 9:30 a.m. At presstime, there were no items scheduled directly relating to Gasparilla Island on the agenda. Items to be considered include extending the Hurricane Milton state of emergency, awarding Helene/Milton funds. Full agendas are available at leegov.com.
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- High dunes, nesting loggerheads and a somersault back after hatching
- Our Lady gets reredos restoration after floods; organ is next on program
- Residents of South Gulf Cove, county to hear of plans by Maronda Homes
- Charlotte County plans on opening of Englewood Beach parking area
- 1980s cottage gets redo; wall may help with flooding for Palm Ave. project