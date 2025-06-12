Skip to main content

Tuesday set for Lee Commission meeting

June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners will meet June 17 at 9:30 a.m.  At presstime, there were no items scheduled directly relating to Gasparilla Island on the agenda. Items to be considered include extending the Hurricane Milton state of emergency, awarding Helene/Milton funds.  Full agendas are available at leegov.com.

