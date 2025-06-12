Skip to main content

New truck to help with hydrants, backup for storms

June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
At the end of May, the Boca Grande Fire Department purchased a new truck to account for fire hydrants damaged by Hurricanes Milton and Helene last fall.  Currently on island, there are around 10 to 15 hydrants that are non-functional due to last year’s flooding, Chief C.W. Blosser said. This new truck was an emergency […]

