New truck to help with hydrants, backup for storms

June 12, 2025

By Staff Report

At the end of May, the Boca Grande Fire Department purchased a new truck to account for fire hydrants damaged by Hurricanes Milton and Helene last fall. Currently on island, there are around 10 to 15 hydrants that are non-functional due to last year’s flooding, Chief C.W. Blosser said. This new truck was an emergency […]