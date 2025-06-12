New truck to help with hydrants, backup for storms
June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
At the end of May, the Boca Grande Fire Department purchased a new truck to account for fire hydrants damaged by Hurricanes Milton and Helene last fall. Currently on island, there are around 10 to 15 hydrants that are non-functional due to last year’s flooding, Chief C.W. Blosser said. This new truck was an emergency […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- High dunes, nesting loggerheads and a somersault back after hatching
- Our Lady gets reredos restoration after floods; organ is next on program
- Residents of South Gulf Cove, county to hear of plans by Maronda Homes
- Charlotte County plans on opening of Englewood Beach parking area
- 1980s cottage gets redo; wall may help with flooding for Palm Ave. project