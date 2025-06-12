Skip to main content

County warns on summer fertilizer

,
June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
Lee County government reminds homeowners and professional landscapers to “Stop Fertilizing Gnome Matter What” beginning Sunday, June 1, until Tuesday, Sept. 30. Fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be applied to turf or landscape plants in unincorporated Lee County within this period. Lee County is continuing its 2024 campaign, featuring a gnome named Lee […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition