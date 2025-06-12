County warns on summer fertilizer
June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
Lee County government reminds homeowners and professional landscapers to “Stop Fertilizing Gnome Matter What” beginning Sunday, June 1, until Tuesday, Sept. 30. Fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be applied to turf or landscape plants in unincorporated Lee County within this period. Lee County is continuing its 2024 campaign, featuring a gnome named Lee […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- High dunes, nesting loggerheads and a somersault back after hatching
- Our Lady gets reredos restoration after floods; organ is next on program
- Residents of South Gulf Cove, county to hear of plans by Maronda Homes
- Charlotte County plans on opening of Englewood Beach parking area
- 1980s cottage gets redo; wall may help with flooding for Palm Ave. project