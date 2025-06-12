County warns on summer fertilizer

June 12, 2025

By Staff Report

Lee County government reminds homeowners and professional landscapers to “Stop Fertilizing Gnome Matter What” beginning Sunday, June 1, until Tuesday, Sept. 30. Fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be applied to turf or landscape plants in unincorporated Lee County within this period. Lee County is continuing its 2024 campaign, featuring a gnome named Lee […]