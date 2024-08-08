TikTok vid influencer spurs Fust visits

August 8, 2024

By Evan Dunbar

A viral TikTok video is bringing visitors to see Boca Grande. The June 19 video by a self-proclaimed Florida guide Kishia Vee, calls Boca Grande “One of the cutest beach towns in Florida.” Vee’s other videos profile places like Dunedin, Venice, Fort DeSoto, vacation to southwest Florida. She posts on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. The […]