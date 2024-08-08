Lee County adds to conservation lands
August 8, 2024
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase 10 acres east of Stringfellow Road in St. James City, Pine Island, for $50,000. The land will be added to the Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve – Bayside, an existing Conservation 20/20 property. The Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee recommended approval of this purchase […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Ivy’s On Dearborn 15th anniversary ribbon cutting
- Boca Grande Fire Department wins Florida Press award for public service project
- Iguana guests never leaving you?
- Turtle Patrol: Review of the season on the arrival of Hurricane Debby
- History: Boca Grande resident and actor, impeccably mannered Brian Aherne