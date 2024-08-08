Skip to main content

Lee County adds to conservation lands

August 8, 2024
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase 10 acres east of Stringfellow Road in St. James City, Pine Island, for $50,000. The land will be added to the Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve – Bayside, an existing Conservation 20/20 property. The Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee recommended approval of this purchase […]

