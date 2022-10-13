THIS WEEK IN HISTORY IN THE BOCA BEACON

October 13, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

FIVE YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Island was in a heated debate regarding a proposed assisted living house along East Railroad Avenue.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Mote Marine Laboratory deployed their marine robot “Waldo” to our local waters. Waldo was taking water samples and detecting red tide levels to give scientists accurate readings.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Fire Department took a trip to Sarasota for the Morton’s 8th Annual Firehouse Chili Cookoff. The secret chili receipe won the BG Fire Department an award!

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The 1st Youth Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Boca Grande Community Center was held. Andrew Sanger & Laura D’Agostino won in the Biggest Fish Overall category.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

A new mural at the Pass Marina, South Dock was revealed. The mural was painted by Melissa Landon. PJ’s Seagrille opened their season with a name change from the Theater Restaurant.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Zipper, the 8-pound dog, owned by island resident Kathy Klingel, tackled and ate a 70-pound cobia off the beach. U.S. Congress repealed the unpopular recreational “boat user fee” and will be phased out by 1995.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Plans for the Port Charlotte Town Center have been unveiled to the public. The center will be built on 134 acres and is scheduled to be open for business by the Fall of 1989.